2 brothers assault, defraud woman of ₦160,000, granted ₦200,000 bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The brothers also assaulted the complainant when she asked for a refund of her money.

The defendants, a mechanic and farmer respectively, of no fixed addresses, are facing a three-count charge of misdemeanour, assault and Advance Fee Fraud.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 6, at about noon at Ode Erinje, Okitipupa Local Government area of the state.

Omoyeigha said that the defendants fraudulently obtained the sum of ₦160,000 from the complainant, Modupe Akingboyei under the pretence of leasing a palm tree farmland to her. He added that the defendants also assaulted the complainant when she asked for a refund of her money.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 419 and 351 Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Ajele, granted the defendants bail for ₦200,000 each and one surety each in like sums.

Ajele said that the surety, who must reside within the court jurisdiction, should present evidence of two years of tax payment to the state government. He adjourned the case until August 30, for further hearing.

