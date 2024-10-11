ADVERTISEMENT
2 adults in critical condition over reckless driving in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oke-Osanyintolu who said that the operation had been concluded added that other responders were present at the scene.

2 adults in critical condition over reckless driving [NAN]
2 adults in critical condition over reckless driving [NAN]

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made this known in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the incident happened at the Ministry of the Environment by the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“In response to distress calls received through the 767 and 112 toll-free lines at 11.47 a.m., LASEMA activated its tiger response team from Command and Control Centre, Alausa.

“On arrival at the scene at 11. 49 a.m., it was discovered that a white truck, registration number KSF 104 SU, laden to capacity, was involved in a lone accident.

“Information gathered at the scene indicated that the accident occurred due to reckless driving by the truck driver,” he said.

He added that no lives were lost, noting that two adult males, occupants of the truck, were critically injured in the incident.

“One of the victims had already been taken to the Trauma Centre, Gbagada, before the arrival of the agency while the other was extricated by the response team.

“He was taken to the Emergency Centre, Old Toll Gate for further treatment,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu who said that the operation had been concluded added that other responders were present at the scene.

News Agency Of Nigeria

