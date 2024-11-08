19-year-old teenager steals 282 chickens, other valuables worth ₦2.2m

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar, whose address was not provided, was convicted on a one-count charge of stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr B.O Ilo, held that evidence presented by the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the offence as charged. He then sentenced Abubakar to six months in prison without an option of a fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Lawrence Olu-Balogun had told the court that the convict committed the offence between May and October at Number 44 Iyana Cele in the Sabo Area of Abeokuta.

Olu-Balogun said the defendant entered into a poultry farm and stole 282 live chickens valued at ₦2.115 million, belonging to one Ademide Yusuf. He also said the convict entered the compound beside the poultry farm and stole valuable items worth ₦70,500.

“The items stolen include one iron bed frame, valued at ₦25,000, electric wires valued at ₦20,000, one change-over switch valued at ₦5,000 and electric switch valued at ₦2,000,” the prosecutor said.

“He also stole a seesaw iron which costs ₦10,000, one hammer valued at ₦3,500, a First Aid Box valued at ₦5,000, belonging to one Mrs Itunu Opatola,” he added.

The prosecutor explained further that before the day the defendant was caught, he had been coming to the poultry farm to steal various numbers of chickens totalling 282 chickens.

“The defendant was inside the poultry farm trying to steal chickens when the owner visited the farm. He immediately jumped out of the compound through the fence.

“He was later caught with two live chickens and other stolen items from Opatola’s compound, and he later confessed that he had been the one stealing the chickens that were missing,” he noted.