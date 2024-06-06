ADVERTISEMENT
19-year-old man posing as police officer gets ₦20k bail for wearing uniform

Hassan, whose address was not given, is facing a charge of impersonation. The Police Prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 31 at about 2:45 pm in Ijan-Ekiti.

Apata said that the defendant, who was found not to be a police officer, unlawfully wore a police uniform. He said that the offence contravened Section 90 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

He prayed the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, while his Counsel, Olatunbosun Ajidara, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Ajibade, granted the defendant bail for ₦20,000, with one surety in like sum. She adjourned the case till July 4 for a hearing.

