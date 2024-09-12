18-year-old employee jailed 6 months for stealing ₦3 million worth of clothes

The court’s president, Sukurat Yusuf, sentenced Amoo after he pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing. Yusuf ordered that he should be kept in the Agodi Correctional facility in Ibadan. She, however, gave the convict the option of paying a ₦30,000 fine and ₦1 million restitution to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Philip Amusan, had told the court that Amoo committed the offences with some others still at large on April 3 at Ogunpa Market in Ibadan.

Amusan said the convict who worked at the market stole a bag containing different types of clothes belonging to Colombia Umegboro. He said Amoo was caught and then handed over to the police.

