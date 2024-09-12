ADVERTISEMENT
18-year-old employee jailed 6 months for stealing ₦3 million worth of clothes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict who worked at the market stole a bag containing different types of clothes.

The court’s president, Sukurat Yusuf, sentenced Amoo after he pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing. Yusuf ordered that he should be kept in the Agodi Correctional facility in Ibadan. She, however, gave the convict the option of paying a ₦30,000 fine and ₦1 million restitution to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Philip Amusan, had told the court that Amoo committed the offences with some others still at large on April 3 at Ogunpa Market in Ibadan.

Amusan said the convict who worked at the market stole a bag containing different types of clothes belonging to Colombia Umegboro. He said Amoo was caught and then handed over to the police.

Amusan said the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

News Agency Of Nigeria

