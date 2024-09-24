18-year-old boy without driver’s license to be investigated after crash

The crash, which occurred around 1:00 am on Monday, September 23, 2024, involved two vehicles carrying eight occupants, resulting in the deaths of three young individuals at the scene. Eyewitness accounts indicate that while the drivers escaped unharmed, the passengers suffered devastating consequences.

A social media user, Dr Love #Drweloveu, who shared details of the incident on Monday via X, said, “18-year-old driver killed 3 of his friends in the accident. Police arrested the remaining 2 survivors. The driver was about 18 years old and without a driver’s licence.”

“Two died on the spot, and one passed away a few minutes after being pulled from the wrecked car,” Dr Love reported.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin stated that the driver responsible for the incident will be questioned after his recovery in the hospital. Benjamin stated that the police would gather detailed accounts from all involved, focusing on understanding the circumstances leading to the crash.

Witnesses criticised the police response, claiming that officers prioritised detaining survivors instead of providing immediate assistance to the victims. Despite these concerns, Hundeyin defended the police actions, asserting that their main goal was to ensure medical care for those in need.