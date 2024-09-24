ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

18-year-old boy without driver’s license to be investigated after crash

Damilare Famuyiwa

The teenager was said to have driven without a driver’s license, leading to the crash that claimed the lives of three people.

18-year-old boy without driver’s license to be investigated after crash
18-year-old boy without driver’s license to be investigated after crash

Recommended articles

The crash, which occurred around 1:00 am on Monday, September 23, 2024, involved two vehicles carrying eight occupants, resulting in the deaths of three young individuals at the scene. Eyewitness accounts indicate that while the drivers escaped unharmed, the passengers suffered devastating consequences.

A social media user, Dr Love #Drweloveu, who shared details of the incident on Monday via X, said, “18-year-old driver killed 3 of his friends in the accident. Police arrested the remaining 2 survivors. The driver was about 18 years old and without a driver’s licence.”

“Two died on the spot, and one passed away a few minutes after being pulled from the wrecked car,” Dr Love reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin stated that the driver responsible for the incident will be questioned after his recovery in the hospital. Benjamin stated that the police would gather detailed accounts from all involved, focusing on understanding the circumstances leading to the crash.

Witnesses criticised the police response, claiming that officers prioritised detaining survivors instead of providing immediate assistance to the victims. Despite these concerns, Hundeyin defended the police actions, asserting that their main goal was to ensure medical care for those in need.

As the investigation proceeds, the community grapples with the loss and the pressing need for improved road safety protocols.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Dangote calls for end to fuel subsidy amid rising petrol prices

Dangote calls for end to fuel subsidy amid rising petrol prices

Governor Idris declares war on mosquitoes and reptiles, fumigates 21 LGAs

Governor Idris declares war on mosquitoes and reptiles, fumigates 21 LGAs

NASS to conduct joint probe into economic sabotage in petroleum sector

NASS to conduct joint probe into economic sabotage in petroleum sector

Dangote regrets not buying Arsenal - here's why

Dangote regrets not buying Arsenal - here's why

FEC approves 14 road construction in flood affected states

FEC approves 14 road construction in flood affected states

Presidential committee donates ₦1bn to Borno flood victims

Presidential committee donates ₦1bn to Borno flood victims

Yahaya Bello advised to make himself available in court on Wednesday

Yahaya Bello advised to make himself available in court on Wednesday

PDP rejects outcome of Edo election, vows to reclaim mandate

PDP rejects outcome of Edo election, vows to reclaim mandate

Pulse Sports

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Landlord defiles tenant’s 14-year-old daughter in Ogun

Landlord defiles tenant’s 14-year-old daughter in Ogun

41-year-old driver in court for stealing 6 bags of onions valued at ₦780,000

41-year-old driver in court for stealing 6 bags of onions valued at ₦780,000

The tragic incident occurred at Azambuja, a small community near Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal. [Getty Images]

12-year-old boy arrested for stabbing 6 school children

Man bags 7 years in jail after confessing to rubbing penis on daughter’s butt/Illustration

Man bags 7 years in jail after confessing to rubbing penis on daughter’s butt