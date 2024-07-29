18-year-old barber to spend 14 years in jail for stealing ₦92k worth of food items

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gabriel, whose address was not disclosed, is facing charges bordering on break-in, entering and stealing.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Insp Ken Brasana, said that the defendant had, on July 18 at about 11:30 pm, broken in and entered into a shop of one Tomi Bakare, with intent to steal.

Brasana said that the defendant stole food items and provisions (glossaries), valued at ₦92,000, property of Bakare, of Kuole area of Odo-Ona, Ibadan. He said that the matter was reported at Apata Divisional Police Station, Apata, Ibadan, on July 19 by Bakare, who is also the complainant.

The offences, according to him, are contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Sections 390 (9) and 413 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Moyosore Atanda, granted the defendant bail for ₦50,000, with one surety in like sum. Atanda adjourned the matter till August 13 for a hearing.