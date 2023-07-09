ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

14 die, 9 injured as commercial bus, truck clash on Lagos-Badagry Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Olatunde Bakare, the Medical Director, General Hospital, Badagry, said 10 of the victims were brought in dead.

14 die, 9 injured as commercial bus, truck clash on Lagos-Badagry Expressway. [NAN]
14 die, 9 injured as commercial bus, truck clash on Lagos-Badagry Expressway. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Williams Manga, Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry on Sunday.

Manga said that nine other persons sustained injuries in the accident, which occurred at Agemowo axis of the road, around 7. 31 a.m.

He said a commercial bus (Mazda) with registration number MUS 411 XU carrying 19 passengers and coming from Lagos, was involved in a collision with a granite truck with registration number AKM 926YQ coming from Badagry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred around 7.31.a.m. when it was raining heavily along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“My men got to the scene of the accident at about 7.41.a.m. and took the injured to General Hospital Badagry, while the dead were deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.

“Out of the 14 casualties, eight of them are male passengers, five female and one four-month-old female child.

“The accident was caused by speeding by the two vehicles while it was raining heavily,” he said.

The commander said that the driver of the truck was not affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The truck that was involved in fatal accident along Lagos Badagry expressway on Sunday.

Manga urged motorists not to exceed speed limits and to always have routine vehicle checks, for prompt detection and replacement of faults.

NAN correspondent who visited the accident scene reports that some people there could not hold back tears.

Theresa Avoseh, one of those at the scene, said the people involved in the accident were returning home after celebrating with their relations at Makoko, in Lagos.

“The bus, loaded around 5.30.a.m., was going to Seme with people who went to celebrate with their relatives,” she said, adding that the accident occurred while it was raining heavily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Olatunde Bakare, the Medical Director, General Hospital, Badagry, said 10 of the victims were brought in dead.

He said that while his staff were attending to the injured ones, four more succumbed to death, which raised the number to 14.

Bakare said that they were doing their best to save the lives of the nine surviving passengers.

He urged motorists to drive safely on the highways, especially during this rainy season.

NAN reports that five members of a family, on Feb. 13, were feared dead in an auto crash at the same axis along the expressway.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria witnessing momentous changes under Tinubu – NILDS DG

Nigeria witnessing momentous changes under Tinubu – NILDS DG

NDLEA seizes 4,560kg skunk in 3 states, busts skucchies factory in Ogun

NDLEA seizes 4,560kg skunk in 3 states, busts skucchies factory in Ogun

Everyday is for the thief.... DSS warns media over 'fake reports'

Everyday is for the thief.... DSS warns media over 'fake reports'

IGP urges Nigerians to use ‘Rescue Me App’ in emergencies

IGP urges Nigerians to use ‘Rescue Me App’ in emergencies

Gov Mutfwang urges prayers to end attacks in Plateau

Gov Mutfwang urges prayers to end attacks in Plateau

PSC dismisses 3 senior police officers, demotes 9 others over misconduct

PSC dismisses 3 senior police officers, demotes 9 others over misconduct

Ezekwesili, others set accountability agenda for media practitioners

Ezekwesili, others set accountability agenda for media practitioners

Hilda Baci cooks to raise funds for widow July 14

Hilda Baci cooks to raise funds for widow July 14

Marketers raise alarm over incessant vandalism on NNPCL pipeline

Marketers raise alarm over incessant vandalism on NNPCL pipeline

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Mbappe says 'divisive' PSG hindering Ballon d'Or chances

Mbappe says 'divisive' PSG hindering Ballon d'Or chances

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image of Amarah Kennedy

Widow weeps as boyfriend sends nude photos to her late husband’s family

Divorced woman seeking accommodation sets helper, children ablaze in Anambra

Divorced woman seeking accommodation sets helper, children ablaze in Anambra

Micheal Olowere, Ibadan-based cleric (Credit: Tribune online)

'Ibadan cleric, Olowere had premonition of his death' – Associate

Physically challenged man hacked to death in Ogun.

Physically challenged man hacked to death in Ogun