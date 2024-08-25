ADVERTISEMENT
1 passenger dead, 14 rescued as speed boat capsizes in Bayelsa waterways

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said while other passengers onboard were rescued by sympathisers in the community, one person drowned before help could come

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tragic incident occurred barely two weeks after a wooden cargo boat exploded and sank at Ezetu in the same LGA, leading to a fatality of 20 persons.

The Bayelsa government subsequently reinforced safety protocols, including the compulsory use of life jackets on all passenger boats.

The Chairman of the Maritime Workers Union, Ipgansi Ogoniba, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred on Saturday afternoon at the river near Okubie community.

He said that 14 passengers were rescued while one died in the incident.

According to him, the cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

Also, an eyewitness, who does not wish to be named, collaborated that the boat was carrying passengers from Yenagoa to Oporoma, the Southern Ijaw LGA headquarters when the incident happened.

He said while other passengers onboard were rescued by sympathisers in the community, one person drowned before help could come

He attributed the incident to the rising water level due to the rainy season, which posed additional challenges to navigation along the waterways.

