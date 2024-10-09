ADVERTISEMENT
1 injured as jeep rams into commercial bus in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that the operation had been concluded and the road had been cleared for free flow of vehicular movement.

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement, said that the incident happened at CAPPA Junction in Lagos.

He said that LASEMA responded immediately to the distress call after the accident by sending its Eagle response team to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, the Eagle response team from the agency’s Cappa Base met an accident involving a jeep and a commercial vehicle.

“No fatality but one adult female victim was injured and was given medical attention and discharged at the scene.

“The accident was due to reckless driving by the hero who rammed into the commercial vehicle. Both vehicles suffered minimal damage,” he said.

