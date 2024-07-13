ADVERTISEMENT
1 injured as car driver loses control, rams into truck on Ikorodu Road

The Permanent Secretary of the agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

He said the agency while responding to distress calls through its lines toll-free lines at 06:20hrs, activated a response team from its Cobra Base at Onipanu at 06:35hrs.

“Upon arrival to the scene, it was discovered that an accident involved a car with registration number MUS 450 GR and a truck, registration number ALK-215XA.

“It was discovered that the truck laden to capacity with scrap metals was in the middle of the road inward Obanikoro.

“Investigations at the incident scene revealed that the driver of the car while on top speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the broken down stationary truck.

“Fortunately, there was no loss of lives. However, the driver of the car got trapped in his car on impact as a result of the occurrence,” he said.

He added that the driver of the car was extricated from the jeep by the agency’s response team from Cobra Base using sophisticated Light Rescue Equipment.

“The extricated victim was subsequently handed over to the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) for medical attention.

“The victim was given immediate medical attention by LASAMBUS at the incident scene before being transported in the ambulance to the Trauma Centre at General Hospital Gbagada for further treatment.

“The affected car has been recovered off the road to Pedro Police Station, while the affected truck could not be towed due to propeller issues.

“The incident scene has been handed over to LASTMA officials, pending the arrival of the mechanic,” he said.

