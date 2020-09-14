Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the recruitment of 84 doctors, 45 pharmacists and 365 nurses as part of measures to enhance healthcare delivery in the state.

Zulum made this known in Maiduguri on Monday after a meeting with officials of the state's Ministry of Health, heads of healthcare agencies, unions and other stakeholders.

"In order to provide affordable and quality healthcare delivery to residents of Borno, government has approved the appointment of 365 nurses and midwives.

"About 50 of them were recruited on contract basis and the rest are fresh graduates of College of Nursing and Midwifery.

"In relation to this, we have directed the recruitment of 84 doctors, 45 Pharmacists and other 100 supporting staff," the governor said.

Zulum said his administration would commence payment of stipends to students of Nursing and Midwifery, who would enter contract with the government to be employed after graduation.

The governor said that his administration would be employing 135 nurses and midwives annually.

Zulum said the mandate given to the state college of nursing and midwifery was to admit 200 students annually.

He assured that his administration was committed to adequately equipping the school with needed facilities to deliver.

"Another milestone achievement we want to make is to ensure construction of doctors, nurses and midwives' quarters.

"We shall increase the capacity of the general hospital and other hospitals in the state with a view to providing the needed healthcare delivery in the state," Zulum said.

The governor urged all stakeholders in the health sector to monitor the efficacy of all the administration's programmes being implemented for maximum result.