ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Bashir Hadeija: Fresh reaction trails minister's ex-aide in alleged gun-running

Segun Adeyemi

One particular video clip that has gained significant attention shows Hadejia displaying what appears to be a gold bar engraved with the image of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Bashir Hadeija is a former aide to a Nigerian minister who has been alleged of gun-running. [Facebook]
Bashir Hadeija is a former aide to a Nigerian minister who has been alleged of gun-running. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Reports confirm that his arrest has prompted widespread commotion and demands for accountability from the authorities.

According to Punch, Hadejia was apprehended by security operatives on Monday under accusations of “treason and subversion against the state,” according to a search warrant issued by the Nigeria Police Force, FCT Police Command, dated August 12, 2024.

Hadejia, a close aide to Matawalle during his tenure as Governor of Zamfara State, has long been a familiar figure in the corridors of power.

ADVERTISEMENT

His arrest has ignited a firestorm on social media, with videos and photos that depict Hadejia in the company of prominent politicians and celebrities, further fueling the public’s demand for a thorough investigation.

One particular video clip that has gained significant attention shows Hadejia displaying what appears to be a gold bar engraved with the image of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

In the 14-second video, Hadejia says, “One tonne, total 24 carats, 1kg. In each box, we have 50kg; in total, we have one tonne.” The video shows 13 boxes labelled “Central Bank of Libya,” purportedly filled with gold bars.

In another widely shared photo, Hadejia is seen accompanying Matawalle to present gold bars to former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bashir Hadejia and the then-Governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle displaying bars of gold to former President Muhammadu Buhari. [Bashir Ahmad/X]
Bashir Hadejia and the then-Governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle displaying bars of gold to former President Muhammadu Buhari. [Bashir Ahmad/X] Pulse Nigeria

This image, along with others showing Hadejia in close proximity to top government officials, has led to growing concerns about his influence and connections within the highest levels of government.

Among those seen with Hadejia are the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru.

L-R: Hadejia pictured with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu. [Facebook]
L-R: Hadejia pictured with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the arrest, the Citizens United Against Terrorism (CUAT) praised security agencies for apprehending Hadejia, whom they described as an “alleged gunrunner and cross-border criminal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Alleged link to #EndBadGovernance protest

CUAT Convener Dr Emmanuel Agabi lauded the efforts of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and other security agencies for their role in the arrest.

However, the group emphasised the need for a comprehensive investigation into Hadejia’s accomplices, including those within the government.

“It is in the public domain that Bashir Hadejia has also been indicted as an alleged mastermind of the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests that were used as a cover to unleash widespread campaigns of arson, looting, and even killing in several states,” Dr Agabi stated.

“Information made available after the Nigeria Police Force arrested him indicated that the ultimate aim of the protests was to destabilise the country and overthrow the government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Agabi further insisted that Hadejia’s arrest is only the beginning, stressing the importance of uncovering and prosecuting the “puppet masters” behind the alleged plot to destabilise the nation.

“Hadejia is like the leafy part of a weed; if his arrest is akin to pruning the weed, we must as a country go the extra mile of removing the roots for this sickening infestation to be truly over and dealt with,” he concluded.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Early morning fire caused by power surge destroys shops in Anambra market

Early morning fire caused by power surge destroys shops in Anambra market

Prices of perishable items crash in Yobe, Borno, Adamawa

Prices of perishable items crash in Yobe, Borno, Adamawa

Scarcity hits Lagos as fuel stations run out of stock, illegal hawkers take over

Scarcity hits Lagos as fuel stations run out of stock, illegal hawkers take over

Anambra hunters rescue kidnapped siblings from gunmen, arrest hoodlums

Anambra hunters rescue kidnapped siblings from gunmen, arrest hoodlums

Malta Saga: Calls for independent leadership of NNPCL, oil & gas agencies heighten

Malta Saga: Calls for independent leadership of NNPCL, oil & gas agencies heighten

Tinubu approves reconstruction of major bridge linking Adamawa, Borno

Tinubu approves reconstruction of major bridge linking Adamawa, Borno

Gov Fintiri disburses ₦500m to 10,000 Adamawa women, inaugurates 31 busses

Gov Fintiri disburses ₦500m to 10,000 Adamawa women, inaugurates 31 busses

Bashir Hadeija: Fresh reaction trails minister's ex-aide in alleged gun-running

Bashir Hadeija: Fresh reaction trails minister's ex-aide in alleged gun-running

MFM produces highest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria - GO boasts

MFM produces highest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria - GO boasts

Pulse Sports

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru [Within Nigeria]

Nwifuru pays ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank’ women project

Kegites Club forms new association in US [NAN]

Kegites Club forms new association in US

Nigerians condemn woman for tearing husband's passport at Lagos airport

Nigerians online condemn woman for tearing husband's passport at Lagos airport

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Gov Alia condemns assassination of humanitarian worker in Benue