Bashir Hadeija: Fresh reaction trails minister's ex-aide in alleged gun-running

Reports confirm that his arrest has prompted widespread commotion and demands for accountability from the authorities.

According to Punch, Hadejia was apprehended by security operatives on Monday under accusations of “treason and subversion against the state,” according to a search warrant issued by the Nigeria Police Force, FCT Police Command, dated August 12, 2024.

Hadejia, a close aide to Matawalle during his tenure as Governor of Zamfara State, has long been a familiar figure in the corridors of power.

His arrest has ignited a firestorm on social media, with videos and photos that depict Hadejia in the company of prominent politicians and celebrities, further fueling the public’s demand for a thorough investigation.

One particular video clip that has gained significant attention shows Hadejia displaying what appears to be a gold bar engraved with the image of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

In the 14-second video, Hadejia says, “One tonne, total 24 carats, 1kg. In each box, we have 50kg; in total, we have one tonne.” The video shows 13 boxes labelled “Central Bank of Libya,” purportedly filled with gold bars.

In another widely shared photo, Hadejia is seen accompanying Matawalle to present gold bars to former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020.

This image, along with others showing Hadejia in close proximity to top government officials, has led to growing concerns about his influence and connections within the highest levels of government.

Among those seen with Hadejia are the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru.

Reacting to the arrest, the Citizens United Against Terrorism (CUAT) praised security agencies for apprehending Hadejia, whom they described as an “alleged gunrunner and cross-border criminal.”

Alleged link to #EndBadGovernance protest

CUAT Convener Dr Emmanuel Agabi lauded the efforts of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and other security agencies for their role in the arrest.

However, the group emphasised the need for a comprehensive investigation into Hadejia’s accomplices, including those within the government.

“It is in the public domain that Bashir Hadejia has also been indicted as an alleged mastermind of the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests that were used as a cover to unleash widespread campaigns of arson, looting, and even killing in several states,” Dr Agabi stated.

“Information made available after the Nigeria Police Force arrested him indicated that the ultimate aim of the protests was to destabilise the country and overthrow the government.”

Agabi further insisted that Hadejia’s arrest is only the beginning, stressing the importance of uncovering and prosecuting the “puppet masters” behind the alleged plot to destabilise the nation.