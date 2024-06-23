Yusuf directs security agencies to end thuggery, area boys clashes in Kano

Yusuf, who stated this during the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Kano, decried the recent surge in thuggery and clashes between miscreants locally called “Yan Daba” in parts of the metropolis.

The governor said that his administration would not condone acts capable of disrupting peace and security.

He tasked Judges to ensure a speedy and fair trial of the suspected thugs and warned against the release of thugs who pose a threat to the residents.

