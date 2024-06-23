ADVERTISEMENT
Yusuf directs security agencies to end thuggery, area boys clashes in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said that his administration would not condone acts capable of disrupting peace and security.

Abba Kabir Yusuf [Facebook]
Yusuf, who stated this during the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Kano, decried the recent surge in thuggery and clashes between miscreants locally called “Yan Daba” in parts of the metropolis.

He tasked Judges to ensure a speedy and fair trial of the suspected thugs and warned against the release of thugs who pose a threat to the residents.

While charging security agencies to focus on their primary responsibility to protect lives and property, Yusuf urged the people to contribute towards maintaining law and order in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

