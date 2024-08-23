Benue youths back Dangote as cement empire faces new threats

The youth group claims that Governor Hyacinth Alia's administration is plotting to frustrate the company's operations through multiple taxation and harassment by thugs, aiming to take over the cement giant through a proxy.

John Yiye, BYAGG President, and Solomon Oche, the group's Secretary, expressed their concerns during a press conference.

They argued that this alleged scheme would severely impact the state's economy, lead to job losses, and exacerbate the already dire security situation in Benue.

"Dangote Cement PLC, with its plant at Tse-Kucha in Gboko Local Government Area, is the largest employer of labour in Benue State after the government.

"We have credible information that the Alia administration is planning to impose multiple taxes and use thugs to harass the company's staff, echoing the tactics used by a previous administration that drove Olam Nigeria Limited out of Benue," Yiye stated.

Allegations against Gov Alia

Pulse Nigeria

The youth leaders also alleged that the plot was designed to allow Governor Alia to acquire the company through a proxy, an action they describe as detrimental to the state's interests.

The group highlighted Dangote Cement's substantial contributions to the state's economy, including its status as the highest taxpayer, its scholarship programs, and its role in job creation.

"Dangote Cement has been pivotal to the economic stability of Benue State. It is the highest taxpayer, providing scholarships and jobs. Forcing Dangote out would not only increase unemployment but also worsen the security challenges that the current administration seems ill-equipped to address," Oche added.

BYAGG urged the people of Benue and all well-meaning Nigerians to oppose the alleged plot and called on the government to instead create a business-friendly environment.

