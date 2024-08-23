ADVERTISEMENT
Benue youths back Dangote as cement empire faces new threats

Segun Adeyemi

The group highlighted Dangote Cement's substantial contributions to the state's economy, including its status as the highest taxpayer, its scholarship programs, and its role in job creation.

Aliko Dangote [Getty Images]
The youth group claims that Governor Hyacinth Alia's administration is plotting to frustrate the company's operations through multiple taxation and harassment by thugs, aiming to take over the cement giant through a proxy.

John Yiye, BYAGG President, and Solomon Oche, the group's Secretary, expressed their concerns during a press conference.

They argued that this alleged scheme would severely impact the state's economy, lead to job losses, and exacerbate the already dire security situation in Benue.

READ ALSO: Arewa youths protest, demand supply of crude to Dangote Refinery

"Dangote Cement PLC, with its plant at Tse-Kucha in Gboko Local Government Area, is the largest employer of labour in Benue State after the government.

"We have credible information that the Alia administration is planning to impose multiple taxes and use thugs to harass the company's staff, echoing the tactics used by a previous administration that drove Olam Nigeria Limited out of Benue," Yiye stated.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia [Twitter:@HyacinthAlia]
The youth leaders also alleged that the plot was designed to allow Governor Alia to acquire the company through a proxy, an action they describe as detrimental to the state's interests.

READ ALSO: Reps probe Dangote, Lafarge over rising price of cement

"Dangote Cement has been pivotal to the economic stability of Benue State. It is the highest taxpayer, providing scholarships and jobs. Forcing Dangote out would not only increase unemployment but also worsen the security challenges that the current administration seems ill-equipped to address," Oche added.

BYAGG urged the people of Benue and all well-meaning Nigerians to oppose the alleged plot and called on the government to instead create a business-friendly environment.

They warned that any attempt to undermine Dangote Cement would be met with strong resistance from the people.

