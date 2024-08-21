ADVERTISEMENT
Arewa youths protest, demand supply of crude to Dangote Refinery

News Agency Of Nigeria

The protest leader said they were on the streets to express their concern over the plight of Nigerians occasioned by the refusal to supply crude to Dangote Refinery.

Protesters calling for supply of crude oil to Dangote Refinery [NAN]
The protesters, who took their protest to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Jos Field Office, refining crude locally by Dangote would boost the nation’s economy.

They carried placards with different inscriptions: anybody fighting against Dangote Refinery is an enemy of Nigeria; the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) should ensure NNPC releases the crude oil due to Dangote Refinery and comply with crude supply to Dangote Refinery.

Others were: NUPRC must comply with Section 109 of the Petroleum Industry Act; we demand that N1.7 billion worth of feedstock be given to Dangote Refinery, among others.

AYCN Secretary, Naankin Sammani, who led the protesters, said that they were on the streets to express their concern over the plight of Nigerians occasioned by the refusal to supply crude to Dangote Refinery.

“We are here to call the attention of the key players in the oil industry to give the necessary crude supply to Dangote Refinery.

“The Dangote Refinery needs the encouragement of all Nigerians, especially the NUPRC.

“NUPRC must ensure that Dangote Refinery gets sufficient crude to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians.

“We are appealing to President Bola Tinubu to follow up on his directive to supply crude to Dangote in local currency,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no official of the NUPRC spoke to the protesters.

Arewa youths protest, demand supply of crude to Dangote Refinery

