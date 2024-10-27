Your priorities are misplaced - Reps panel blasts Umahi over deplorable roads

Umahi received a hairdryer treatment from the panel members during an interactive session last Thursday, as shown in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The chairman of the committee, Remi Oseni, claimed that the minister was getting his priorities wrong.

However, the Minister told the panel that the deplorable state of roads was due to a dearth of resources, to which the committee chairman disagreed, insisting that funding is not the problem.

“You are not here to tell us what we already know in the area of resources,” Oseni said.

“So, if you are telling us the reason you have failed in fixing our road infrastructure is because of resources — don’t let me take you up on that because you concentrated your energy as a minister on less priority issues.

“Don’t discuss resources. All the roads that we have across the country have failed. If you are addressing the existing roads with the resources that you have, Hon minister, we will not be where we are. Don’t discuss resources.

“Last year, you got N300 billion supplementary budget approval. Don’t raise my emotions. I am worried that you are not concerned about fixing Nigerian roads.

“We are not here for business of whether you want to do the job or you don’t want to do the job. Stop telling us you are awarding road contracts.

