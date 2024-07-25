Salu-Hundeyin advised those intending to participate in the upcoming protests while speaking to journalists at the state secretariat in Alausa, Lagos on Tuesday, July 2024.

Recall that during the 2020 #EndSARS protests, the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit terminal at Oyingbo and the state’s DNA and Forensic Laboratory on the Lagos Island were set ablaze.

However, due to the rising cost of living and food inflation in the country, some Nigerians are planning to stage another protest tagged “End Bad Governance in Nigeria.” The protest is expected to start from Thursday, August 1 to Saturday, August 10.

Speaking on the protest, Salu-Hundeyin affirmed citizens’ right to register their grievances with the government but advised against the destruction of public properties.

She said the Lagos State Government does not want any demonstrations that would tamper with facilities residents are currently enjoying in the state.

“This is the state that does not owe any pensioner a Kobo. If you retired today, you should be expecting your pension immediately. The Lagos State Government is doing so much,” she said.

Is it the Ilera Eko, the New Insurance Medical Schemes, the university we are building, the blue line rail, and others?

“It is a legitimate right for citizens to protest; there’s nothing wrong with it. The only thing people should worry about is that we do not want violence because the nascent peace we enjoy in Nigeria now and the development we are seeing, particularly in Lagos State, should not be truncated.

“We do not want anything to tamper with all that the state is currently enjoying. During the last protest (EndSARS), we saw the destruction that happened. They have a right, but their rights should not be for destruction.”

NLC denies involvement in looming protests

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has officially denied any involvement in the planned nationwide protest against economic hardship.

In a statement personally signed by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, the union refuted claims of its participation in the protest.

