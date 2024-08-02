Yobe Police detain 18 suspects for vandalism, violence in Nguru, Potiskum, Gashua

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Damaturu.

He said the suspects hid under the guise of peaceful protest, torched public buildings and stole food items and empowerment equipment.

According to him, suspects will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation. Abdulkarim said the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Ahmed, had warned hoodlums against the destruction of government assets in any part of the state.

The spokesman reiterated the command’s readiness to enforce the dusk-to-dawn curfew, earlier imposed on the affected towns to maintain law and order.

“While recognising the right to peaceful assembly, the command stresses that this right is not absolute and must not infringe on the rights of others. Any criminal acts will be met with firm resistance.

“The command reiterates its commitment to upholding law and order, warning against violent protests that could lead to social and economic chaos,” he said.