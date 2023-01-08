ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yobe Govt says ready to host President Buhari

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yobe Government says its arrangements to host President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday have been perfected.

Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“We are fully prepared to receive our president on a one-day working visit to our dear state,” he said.

He said the president was expected to commission various projects executed by the present administration of Gov. Mai Mala Buni.

He said the projects were “in the areas of security, commerce, health, transport and education among other sectors of human endeavours”.

Lamin called on members of the public to come out en masse to give the president a rousing welcome being the state and home of hospitality.

He also enjoined the residents to conduct themselves in an orderly manner and give the security agencies maximum support and cooperation.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Voting, important responsibility of every Nigerian - Cleric

2023: Voting, important responsibility of every Nigerian - Cleric

Our Vice Chancellor's social media accounts hacked - ATBU Management

Our Vice Chancellor's social media accounts hacked - ATBU Management

One person injured as tank farm explodes in Delta

One person injured as tank farm explodes in Delta

Don’t vote leaders based on ethnicity, religion - Obi charges Nigerians

Don’t vote leaders based on ethnicity, religion - Obi charges Nigerians

Army recruitment not employment opportunity – COAS

Army recruitment not employment opportunity – COAS

We’ll take Kaduna citizens out of multi-dimensional poverty – Labour Party

We’ll take Kaduna citizens out of multi-dimensional poverty – Labour Party

2023: Arthur Eze reiterates support for PDP’s Atiku-Okowa ticket

2023: Arthur Eze reiterates support for PDP’s Atiku-Okowa ticket

Yobe Govt says ready to host President Buhari

Yobe Govt says ready to host President Buhari

2023:Tinubu inaugurates APC South-West campaign office in Akure

2023:Tinubu inaugurates APC South-West campaign office in Akure

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Asset Declaration: Court stops DSS from arresting INEC Chairman

David-Oyedepo

Oyedepo asks graduates to wake up and take responsibility early

Ongoing Rehabilitation/Reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project on Thursday, January 5..

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Construction resumes, gridlock-hit users appeal to FG

Miss Precious Christianah Ademokun. [cbc]

Nigerian laments as Canadian college withholds tuition fee despite visa denial