Yobe Government sensitises people with special needs to fighting Gender Based Violence

During the occasion, Mr Musa Bala, the Programme Coordinator of the ministry, said the engagement was part of the 16 days of activism against GBV in the society. He explained that the United Nations had designated November 25 to December 10 of each year to commemorate the 16 days of activism worldwide.

The event, according him, aimed to bring people with special needs together to sensitise them to how to prevent themselves against GBV within their communities. Mrs Rebecca Ungawo of Care International, emphasised the importance of celebrating the day with people with special needs, noting that they were often overlooked due to their circumstances.

She appealed for inclusion of disabled people in efforts to end violence in society. Yawudima Barma, State Secretary of the Association of People Living with Disabilities, urged the government to assent to the bill on people with special needs.

