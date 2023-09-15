Yahaya Bello sponsors Cambridge best student's education in UK.

This was made possible when Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, fulfilled his scholarship promise to the girl, a statement in Lokoja on Friday by his Media Aide, Onogwu Mohammed, has confirmed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Oluwabukolami earned this award in recognition of her exceptional performance in the 2022 Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge AS Level Examinations.

Oluwabukolami, who hailed from Yagba West local government area of Kogi, had the highest scores in the Cambridge examination conducted across 146 countries worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bello had, about a month ago, pledged to support Oluwabukolami’s education in the United Kingdom, where she had gained admission to study Law.

The teenage girl and her parents had paid a courtesy visit to the governor on Aug. 23, when Bello awarded her the scholarship.

Mohammed explained that the scholarship, which covered tuition fees, accommodation, and living expenses, was disbursed to Oluwabukolami before her departure to the United Kingdom on Sept. 12 to commence her studies at the prestigious Newcastle University, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK.

He said that Oluwabukolami, who aspired to excel in her international legal career with cross-border access to legal practice, described Bello’s scholarship award as a miraculous opportunity that would bring pride to the governor, the state, and the global community.

According him, Bello commends Oluwabukolami’s outstanding performance and urges young people to embrace education as the swiftest path to realising their dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

He quoted the governor to have emphasized that Oluwabukolami had achieved global recognition through her intellectual prowess rather than through any inappropriate means.

The aide said that Bello was known for previously awarding multiple scholarships to exceptional students and supporting medical expenses for indigent patients both locally and internationally.

He said the governor expressed his satisfaction at having Oluwabukolami as one of the beneficiaries of his private scholarship scheme.