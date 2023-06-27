ADVERTISEMENT
World Bank clarifies $800m loan to Nigeria for fuel subsidy removal in 2021

Ima Elijah

The World Bank reiterated it’s support for the Federal Government's decision to remove subsidies.

Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria.
Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria. [thenigerianinsidernews]

The loan was granted during a period when President Muhammadu Buhari's administration was considering the removal of fuel subsidies.

Shubham Chaudhuri, the Nigerian Country Director of the World Bank, shared this information during a recent event organised by the bank to evaluate the nation's economic performance over the past six months.

Chaudhuri emphasised that the funds provided by the World Bank are in the form of a loan, contrary to earlier speculations suggesting it was a grant. He further explained that the loan is intended to alleviate the hardships faced by the poor and vulnerable population resulting from the elimination of the fuel subsidy.

The disbursement of the loan had experienced delays due to President Muhammadu Buhari's hesitation in removing the fuel subsidy until the final days of his presidency. Shortly before his handover, Buhari sent a letter to the Senate seeking approval to secure an $800 million loan from the World Bank to mitigate the effects of subsidy removal.

Zainab Ahmed, the former Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, had previously stated that the loan's release was contingent upon the planned removal of subsidies in June 2023.

Following his inauguration on May 29, President Bola Tinubu ultimately announced the removal of petrol subsidies. In response, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, within 48 hours of Tinubu's declaration, announced a price adjustment for petrol.

The World Bank Country Director, Dr. Chaudhuri, expressed support for the Federal Government's decision to remove subsidies and unify the exchange rate. Despite acknowledging I the painful nature of the policy, he believes it is a crucial step towards rebuilding the nation's economy.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

Nigerians urged to embrace religious unity During Eid-ul-Adha

LASG announces implementation of Vehicle Proof of Ownership (PoC)

World Bank clarifies $800m loan to Nigeria for fuel subsidy removal in 2021

Jandor's counsel accuses WAEC official of compromising evidence

APC support group receives 200 decampees to support Sylva's guber campaign

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Gov. Radda approves 11 new appointments

LP stalwart urges Atiku, Obi to withdraw case against Tinubu

It's now illegal to use EFCC-branded jackets in skits and movies

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal's luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

