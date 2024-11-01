Woman bites off neighbour’s tongue during fight in Lagos

This was a brutal altercation between two neighbors, Fatima and Mitsura, which ended with the latter’s tongue being severed. According to eyewitnesses, the dispute began over a shared laundry bucket.

Fatima, in her early 30s, allegedly accused 18-year-old Mitsura of using the bucket without permission. The argument escalated into a violent confrontation, with Fatima strangling Mitsura and biting off her protruded tongue.

Their landlady, Mama Ibadan intervened, but the situation spiralled out of control. "I settled the fight, but they resumed arguing after I left," she recounted. "Suddenly, people shouted that someone's tongue had been cut off. I saw Mitsura's mouth covered in blood."

Mitsura, an orphan living with friends, was rushed to three private hospitals, all of which refused treatment. She was eventually admitted to Igando General Hospital. Neighbours described the scene as gruesome, with Fatima attempting to flee before being restrained.

"Mitsura's friends rushed home and reported the incident to the police," a resident said. "Fatima's husband was informed, and he accompanied Mitsura to the hospital." The victim's friends were visibly shaken, having recently welcomed Mitsura into their apartment due to her accommodation challenges.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin claimed unawareness of the incident, but sources confirm Fatima's impending prosecution. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.