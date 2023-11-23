ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike wants partnership with Mexico to develop FCT’s agriculture sector

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister said that Abuja has all it takes to become a tourist city of the world in line with the eight-point agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Mexican Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Alfredo Ortiz, FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike [NAN]
Mexican Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Alfredo Ortiz, FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Recommended articles

Wike stated this when the Mexican Ambassador to Nigeria, Alfredo Ortiz, visited him in his office on Thursday, in Abuja.

“Mexico is a country noted for agriculture. A lot of the Mexicans in Nigeria are running a lot of agricultural firms.

“We, as FCT, have always wanted to partner with countries and companies that will contribute to the agricultural development of the FCT and of course tourism,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said that Abuja has all it takes to become a tourist city of the world in line with the eight-point agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He explained that the eight-point agenda was designed to grow the nation’s economy, create jobs, and wealth, reduce hunger, and bring women and youth to be part of the governance process.

He added that efforts were being made to ensure adherence to the rule of law with a view to attracting investors.

“So, for us as a city, we are willing to partner with investors to develop our agriculture sector. Look at Abuja, there is available land for agriculture.

“The residents of Abuja want to see agriculture turning the economy around and providing employment for teeming youths.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bureaucratic bottlenecks will no longer be there. So, we are willing to partner with Mexican companies,” Wike said.

The minister said that Mexico and Nigeria have a lot in common, adding that the two countries have what it takes to overcome their problems and set the nations on the frontline of economic development.

Ortiz assured Wike that with an enabling environment, Mexican investors would be willing to invest in the FCT’s agriculture sector.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BOA presents ₦2.3m cheques to civil servants under Agripreneurship Scheme

BOA presents ₦2.3m cheques to civil servants under Agripreneurship Scheme

Don’t obstruct NAFDAC officials during inspection, it’s an offence— FG

Don’t obstruct NAFDAC officials during inspection, it’s an offence— FG

Yiaga Africa asks INEC to delete dead people, others from voters’ register

Yiaga Africa asks INEC to delete dead people, others from voters’ register

Wike wants partnership with Mexico to develop FCT’s agriculture sector

Wike wants partnership with Mexico to develop FCT’s agriculture sector

YABATECH graduates 7,717, confers Fellowship on Otedola, others

YABATECH graduates 7,717, confers Fellowship on Otedola, others

FG warns consumers against online scams during Black Friday sales

FG warns consumers against online scams during Black Friday sales

TGI Distri marks 6th anniversary, celebrates with orphans

TGI Distri marks 6th anniversary, celebrates with orphans

Customs Apapa Command monthly revenue hits ₦135bn in October

Customs Apapa Command monthly revenue hits ₦135bn in October

Tinubu approves appointment of RMAFC federal commissioner

Tinubu approves appointment of RMAFC federal commissioner

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Adams Oshiomhole [Channels TV]

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

House of Reps demands Service Chiefs' personal appearance in sectorial debate

Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Tinubu is empathetic, committed to minimising pains of reforms on Nigerians - Wale Edun