Wike vows to crack down on FCT touts who harass motorists because of levy

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that motorists in the FCT were being harassed by touts who claimed to be working for a ministerial task force against illegal parking.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [Facebook]
The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [Facebook]

Wike gave the assurance in Abuja on Thursday, during the Ministerial Sectoral briefing on the performance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the last one year.

He said that the FCT Administration had reached an agreement with all the Area Council Chairmen to empower the FCT Internal Revenue Service to collect all revenues.

He explained that after the collection, the area councils would be given their share, stressing “that is the only way we can have decency in revenue collection in the territory.

“That way, we will reduce touting, harassment and double taxation. After all, the law allows the area councils to take 10 per cent of FCT IGR.

“One of the things in a city is that, everybody wants to survive. So, you find some of these elements from time to time.

“But bear it in mind that, it is part of our responsibility. We are going to rid them off, but it cannot be done immediately,” the minister said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that motorists in the FCT were being harassed by touts who claimed to be working for a ministerial task force against illegal parking.

Others claimed to be revenue collectors from AMAC.

The touts usually force themselves into private vehicles and forcefully remove the car keys from the ignition in the name of illegal parking or other purported infractions

