Wike approves ₦280.3m for scholarships to 13,946 poor students

Dr Danlami Hayyo, Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat, FCT Administration disclosed this on Thursday in Gwagwalada, during the inauguration of the accelerated rehabilitation of 19 public schools across FCT.

The inauguration took place at the School of the Gifted, Gwagwalada in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

Hayyo explained that the amount was for both new and existing indigent beneficiaries in different schools and at different levels of learning.

This, according to him, “is to ensure that no child is left behind”.

He added that besides scholarships and public schools’ rehabilitation, the minister had equally resuscitated the school sports festival, abandoned 25 years back.

On the school rehabilitation, the mandate secretary said that the goal was to enhance the learning environment and promote educational excellence.

He added that the move was also to ensure that students and teachers have access to quality facilities needed for quality education delivery.

According to him, the measures are evidence of the minister’s commitment to the total development of future leaders.

“This is a testament to the minister’s dedication to providing an environment that is conducive to learning; one that nurtures the dreams and aspirations of young ones.

“It is about laying a foundation for a brighter future for our children,” Hayyo said.

He added: “We are reaffirming our commitment to ensuring that every child in the FCT has access to quality education; to a safe and stimulating learning environment, where they can grow, thrive and transform into the leaders of tomorrow.”

“Let us, therefore, reflect on the importance of our mission; let us be inspired by the potential impact of our collective efforts.