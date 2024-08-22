Why Nigeria may cease to exist in 3 years - Sam Amadi

Amadi expressed these fears while giving a keynote address at a capacity-building workshop organised by the Political Commission of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for leaders of political thought in Abuja on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

The university scholar highlighted the challenges bedevilling the country and concluded that Nigeria is seriously sick and requires an urgent surgical intervention to prevent it from plunging into a further crisis.

Amadi accused President Bola Tinubu of playing “exclusionary politics” and ruling “with the tiniest minority of any president.”

“There is an extreme urgency to get Nigeria out of the intensive care unit and into a general hospital ward where recovery, revival and regeneration can commence.

“The country is terminally sick. The only difference between Nigeria and a person in intensive care is that Nigeria is presently not receiving any care,” he said.

Amadi, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), noted that the recent #EndBadGovernance also known as hunger protests that rocked the country indicated that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

He said how youths in northern states, especially in Kaduna and Kano, marched through the streets angrily and without fear for their lives demonstrated how close the nation was to self-implosion.

He opined “It tells us the recklessness that could become Nigeria’s revolution if the current hunger and hopelessness continue.”