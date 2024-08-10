ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'I totally support japa' - Elumelu backs mass youth emigration for better life

Nurudeen Shotayo

Elumelu said no one should stop Nigerians who decide to look towards foreign countries for better opportunities.

Tony Elumelu [LinkedIn]
Tony Elumelu [LinkedIn]

Recommended articles

The progressively dwindling fortune of the Nigerian economy over the years has forced many skilled and educated citizens to look elsewhere for better opportunities in a phenomenon known as japa.

The japa syndrome cuts across many spheres of life, but the health sector appears to be mostly affected as thousands of doctors, nurses, and other trained hands in the sector continue to leave in droves, thereby putting the country at the brink of a brain drain.

In an interview published by the Financial Times on Friday, August 9, 2024, Elumelu bared his mind on the mass exodus of Nigerians abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accomplished banker refused to rebuke citizens who have sought the japa route to obtain a meaningful life on faraway shores, blaming the trend on the lack of gainful employment opportunities at home.

He stated that anyone who has endeavoured to acquire an education but couldn't get live up to their dreams due to lack of opportunity is within their right to find solutions elsewhere.

“I support it, totally. I don’t have a problem with people saying ‘I’m going to Canada, the UK or the US.’

“Joblessness is the betrayal of a generation. You’ve gone to school and come back with your dreams and aspirations and you don’t have the opportunity . For people who decide to find solutions elsewhere, no one should stop them. But for those who decide to stay, they should try to create an impact and build a legacy,” Elumelu.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I totally support japa' - Elumelu backs mass youth emigration for better life

'I totally support japa' - Elumelu backs mass youth emigration for better life

Abia Govt to extend nurses’ retirement age to 65

Abia Govt to extend nurses’ retirement age to 65

Only half of Paris Paralympics tickets sold with 18 days to go

Only half of Paris Paralympics tickets sold with 18 days to go

Give back to Ajegunle – Council chairman tells football, music superstars

Give back to Ajegunle – Council chairman tells football, music superstars

Lagos celebrates World Indigenous Peoples Day

Lagos celebrates World Indigenous Peoples Day

Gov Otti clarifies issues over workers’ salary deductions

Gov Otti clarifies issues over workers’ salary deductions

Ohanaeze debunks leadership tussle speculation after Iwuanyanwu's death

Ohanaeze debunks leadership tussle speculation after Iwuanyanwu's death

APC wants Kano govt probed for alleged repackaging, diversion of FG’s rice

APC wants Kano govt probed for alleged repackaging, diversion of FG’s rice

NASS commits to creating conducive environment for youths to stop japa

NASS commits to creating conducive environment for youths to stop japa

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs

Lagos protesters converge under Ikeja bridge.

Protesters threaten to storm Lagos streets from Monday if…

Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). [Facebook]

UI, UNILORIN, BUK listed among 6 institutions that received students loan

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Our officers haven't killed anyone since protest began, Police tell Amnesty Int'l