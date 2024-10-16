ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why ex-British diplomat disagrees with Obi's reaction to Supersport crew killing

Bayo Wahab

Roberts advised prominent Nigerians to be mindful of Nigeria’s international reputation when making statements about domestic affairs.

Peter Obi and David Roberts.
Peter Obi and David Roberts.

Recommended articles

Roberts said the killing was an act of criminality, not an incident involving ‘non-state actors’ as Obi suggested in a statement he released after the attack.

While extending his condolences to the victims’ families and media organisations in a statement, the former diplomat said Obi’s comment on the incident stigmatises Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that unknown gunmen recently kidnapped three Supersport TV crew members while on their way to Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State to cover the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Libya.

The crew members were ambushed along Ihiala-Orlu Road in Anambra State, and out of the 14 persons in their vehicle, three were killed including a police officer, two escaped, eight were rescued and one remains unaccounted for.

Commenting on the tragic incident, the former Governor of Anambra State in a statement via his official X handle condemned the killing of the TV crew members, blaming the incident on non-state actors who inflict pain on families.

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election [Punch]
Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election [Punch] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Non-state actors have continued to inflict pain and sorrow on families whose loved ones are often kidnapped and, at times, killed in gruesome ways.”

“In particular, I condemn in its entirety the unfortunate killing of some crew members of SuperSport TV, who were attacked in a tragic ambush along the Ihiala-Orlu Road, Anambra state, a few days ago.”

However, the ex-British envoy and former director of the British Council in Nigeria disagreed with Obi’s description of the killers as non-state actors, saying the use of such a term portrays Nigeria as a terror-invested country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “By using the words “non-state actors” to describe the perpetrators of this dastardly and cowardly attack, Mr Obi has perhaps deliberately or inadvertently given the international community a clue that this incident was an act of terror or an organised act by a separatist group.”

Roberts said it’s important to clarify Obi’s choice of words about the incident, saying terming the attack as terrorism could stigmatise Nigeria.

According to him, the incident was a random act of criminality by armed robbers or kidnappers, and not terrorism as Obi suggested.

“Using the term non-state actors in this incident unnecessarily stigmatises Nigeria, which may tank her index score in next year’s Global Terrorism Index published by the Institute for Economics and Peace,” he said.

He, however, advised prominent Nigerians to be mindful of Nigeria’s international reputation when making statements about domestic affairs.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP Crisis: Party governors meet to discuss Damagum's exit

PDP Crisis: Party governors meet to discuss Damagum's exit

Why ex-British diplomat disagrees with Obi's reaction to Supersport crew killing

Why ex-British diplomat disagrees with Obi's reaction to Supersport crew killing

CBN governor vows enhanced financial support for women entrepreneurs

CBN governor vows enhanced financial support for women entrepreneurs

'Mind your business' - Bishop Oyedepo slams critics over pastors’ retirement

'Mind your business' - Bishop Oyedepo slams critics over pastors’ retirement

Nigeria must embrace economic fundamentals to tame inflation - Cardoso

Nigeria must embrace economic fundamentals to tame inflation - Cardoso

Tinubu vows to protect Nigerian women against discrimination, violence

Tinubu vows to protect Nigerian women against discrimination, violence

Ex-minister calls for review of some laws to address economic hardship

Ex-minister calls for review of some laws to address economic hardship

Fashola asks town planners to be actively involved in Lagos mega city plan

Fashola asks town planners to be actively involved in Lagos mega city plan

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Judge's absence delays ruling on Binance executive Gambaryan's bail request (Channels)

Judge's absence delays ruling on Binance executive Gambaryan's bail request

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health [The Sun Nigeria]

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health

NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]

It's an aberration for NNPC to fix petrol prices in Nigeria - Labour fumes

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON