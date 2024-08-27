RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

WHO needs $87.4m to contain Mpox outbreak with new global response plan

News Agency Of Nigeria

WHO called on donors to urgently fund the full extent of the Mpox response to prevent further spread and protect those at risk.

The world body said on Tuesday in a statement that the fund would be used to implement critical activities outlined in the global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) released on August 26.

It stated that “the SPRP is a comprehensive framework developed by WHO to guide global response to Mpox, emphasising surveillance, research, equitable access to medical countermeasures and community empowerment.

“Following the declaration of a global emergency on August 14, WHO needs 87.4 million dollars over six months (September 2024 to February 2025) to work with countries, partners and other stakeholders to stop the current outbreak of Mpox.”

“The required fund will be used across WHO headquarters, regional and country offices, to enable coordination of the responses, provide technical assistance, run operations and deliver medical supplies.”

WHO, therefore, called on donors to urgently fund the full extent of the Mpox response to prevent further spread and protect those at risk.

