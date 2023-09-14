ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

WFP pledges to commit $2.5bn to fight hunger in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency has already captured 2.1 million beneficiaries under the programme and a maintaining working relationship with the ministry to achieve the target.

WFP pledges to commit $2.5bn to fight hunger in Nigeria [Jane Hahn/The Washington Post]
WFP pledges to commit $2.5bn to fight hunger in Nigeria [Jane Hahn/The Washington Post]

Recommended articles

The WFP Country Director, David Stevesson, disclosed this when he led the UN agency’s team to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

We talked about zero hunger, we talked about humanitarian hubs in every local government area in the country, we talked about the world food programme.

”The potential to support those hubs through buying food locally and assisting the needy with cash transfers and food.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me announce here that the World Food Programme is committed to spending 2.5 billion dollars to fight hunger in the next five years in Nigeria,” he said.

Stevesson said that the agency had already captured 2.1 million beneficiaries under the programme with the hope of maintaining working relationship with the ministry to achieve the target.

He expressed the agency’s readiness to support the Federal Government’s determination to address humanitarian crises and poverty issues, especially as it related to food security.

”We are excited by President Bola Tinubu’s commitment and drive to eradicate poverty and reduce humanitarian crises in Nigeria.

”The new energy which the Minister is bringing into the space gives us hope that we will accomplish a lot together,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While congratulating the minister on her appointment, the WFP Country Director expressed optimism on the ability of the minister to deliver on the mandate.

In her response, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, said that the intervention would go a long way to address some of the humanitarian challenges affecting the country. According to her, “Zero Hunger” is one of the projects the Ministry has initiated as part of poverty and humanitarian response efforts.

We, therefore, appeal to the WFP to key into it by working with the Ministry to achieve results.

”Because, this intervention will go a long way to address some of the biggest challenges the country is facing” she said.

Edu told the WFP delegation that over 133 million people in Nigeria are affected by multidimensional poverty. She said that the National Homegrown School Feeding was one aspect of the Zero Hunger Project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry will be working on different nutritional food programme that will target pregnant women, children under the age of five years and school pupils.

”Feeding persons who are affected by humanitarian crises, the aged including refugees that have found themselves within our space.

” Currently, we have over 80,000 persons living as refugees across Nigeria,” she said.

She said that the ministry had introduced an innovative way of rejigging the humanitarian response in the country.

“Part of the innovation we are bringing on board is what we call humanitarian hub.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Because we want to create 774 of these humanitarian hubs in each local government across Nigeria,” the minister assured.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps Committee tasks LG councils on NHF remittances

Reps Committee tasks LG councils on NHF remittances

WFP pledges to commit $2.5bn to fight hunger in Nigeria

WFP pledges to commit $2.5bn to fight hunger in Nigeria

EEDC announces total collapse of electricity supply system in South East

EEDC announces total collapse of electricity supply system in South East

FG moves NIMC to Ministry of Interior to smoothen passport processing

FG moves NIMC to Ministry of Interior to smoothen passport processing

LP Chieftain convinced Obi will reclaim mandate despite tribunal defeat

LP Chieftain convinced Obi will reclaim mandate despite tribunal defeat

Nigeria to host All Africa Conference of Churches

Nigeria to host All Africa Conference of Churches

It's a miracle we get another chance - Banky W on Reps rerun

It's a miracle we get another chance - Banky W on Reps rerun

Nigerian-born US Deputy Treasury Secretary to visit Nigeria for economic ties

Nigerian-born US Deputy Treasury Secretary to visit Nigeria for economic ties

9 things you need to know about Apple's flagship product: The iPhone 15

9 things you need to know about Apple's flagship product: The iPhone 15

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

I was a brilliant student, Tinubu recalls days in Chicago university