We've not suspended student, work, family visas in Nigeria - UK embassy.

The commission explained that it only announced the suspension of priority visas.

This clarification comes hours after the commission issued a statement to announce a temporary suspension of the 'Priority' and 'Super Priority' visa services.

It said the development became necessary as a response to the humanitarian crisis that broke out from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the commission maintained that it was still possible for any Nigerian applicant to apply for any category of the UK visa in the usual way on gov.uk and via its Visa Applications Centres.

It noted that the Visa Applications Centres remain open to applicants who wants to apply for a standard visa of any category in the usual manner, including family, student, work and visitor visas.

The statement read, “Following the statement issued by the British High Commission in Nigeria on 15 March, ‘temporary suspension of priority visas for student, work and family applications,’ we are aware of report circulating in the Nigerian media and online that the UK has suspended student, work and family visas for Nigerian applicants.

“This is not true. It is still possible to apply for any category of the UK visa in the usual way on gov.uk and via our Visa Applications Centres in Nigeria.

“Our VACs remain open and customers are welcome to apply for a standard visa of any category in the usual manner, this includes student, family, work and visit visas.

“However, due to a reprioritisation of resources in response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the invasion of Ukraine, the UK has temporarily suspended its priority visa service.

“As our 15 March statement made clear, this temporary suspension only applies to the UKVI’s expedited, added-value ‘Priority’ and ‘Super Priority’ visa services. This suspension is to enable the UKs global visa operation to prioritise applications for the new Ukraine Family Scheme.”