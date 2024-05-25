ADVERTISEMENT
We're thinking for the good of the people living in Rivers - Fubara says

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said that the state Ministry of Special Projects would also ensure that the palace of the King in the community, was befitting.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalyi Fubara [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]
Rivers State Governor, Siminalyi Fubara [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fubara, flagging off the project, said it would be completed and inaugurated in the next five months.

He thanked the Okania-Ogbogoro community for their support for the Peoples Democratic Party to win the governorship election in the state.

He said that the state government was embarking on a huge project in the construction of the Port Harcourt Ring Road, which made it decide to build the Okania-Ogbogoro Road, to ease pressure on the people.

The governor said that the road would take some pressure from the main routes that the people were familiar with.

He said that fixing the road would improve the economy of the people living in the area and also the security of the environment.

“We are thinking not just for ourselves, but for the good of the people living in the state, so, we want to say, support us, so that we will continue to deliver on our dividends of democracy,” he said.

Fubara said that his administration would be committed to good governance.

He assured the community that the government would grant their request for the provision of a good hospital, rehabilitation of their school and building of more internal roads.

The governor said that the state Ministry of Special Projects would also ensure that the palace of the King in the community, was befitting.

Fubara urged the people to continue to be focused and conduct themselves well.

The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Atemea Briggs, said that the road was initially awarded by the immediate past administration in April 2017.

Briggs said that the road was abandoned in March 2020, after preliminary works, but Gov. Fubara took the initiative of re-awarding it to another contractor.

He said this was to solve the protracted difficulties the people who lived and worked on the axis experienced.

“This 5.0 Km long road cuts across the Okania community through the Ogbogoro community, connecting to the Port Harcourt Ring Road project that is also under construction.

“The road is 10 metres wide, with a drainage length of 2.5km. It was awarded to CCECC Nigeria Ltd. on April 22, at the cost of N6.7 billion.

“The 40 per cent of the contract value, amounting to N2.69 billion has been paid to the contractor as mobilisation fee, and the project is expected to be completed in five months,” Briggs said.

He said the project demonstrated the priority the current administration placed on the welfare of the people of Rivers, who would be the greatest beneficiaries of the road when delivered.

In a remark, Eric Shen, the Executive Director, South-South Region, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), expressed gratitude to the Rivers government for the confidence reposed in them to handle the project.

Shen reassured the government of the commitment of the company to delivering the project according to specification.

He noted that the road would improve connectivity within the neighbourhood to the Port Harcourt Ring Road.

Chijioke Ihunwo, the Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers State Chapter, spoke on behalf of the community.

He recalled the pains and the challenges faced by the community, due to the deplorable nature of the road.

Ihunwo thanked Gov. Fubara for coming to their aid and pledged continued support of the people to the administration.

He appealed to the state government to provide a health centre to meet the healthcare needs of the people.

Ihunwo also called for the rehabilitation of the Community Secondary School, and the reconstruction of internal roads in the area.

