ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'We'll build a better one' - Pastor Chris reacts to burning of Christ Embassy church

Nurudeen Shotayo

An early Sunday morning fire destroyed the main auditorium of a Christ Embassy Church branch in Ikeja, Lagos.

'We'll build a better one' - Pastor Chris reacts to burning of Christ Embassy church
'We'll build a better one' - Pastor Chris reacts to burning of Christ Embassy church

Recommended articles

The main auditorium of the Christ Embassy Lagos Virtual Zone CELVZ located on Billings Way in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos went up in flames on Sunday, June 23, 2024, causing panic among members and residents of the area.

A member of the church who spoke to Pulse on the condition of anonymity said the fire started early in the morning as congregants were beginning to arrive for service.

Initially, they had thought it was something they could contain but later called the Alausa Fire Service station for assistance after it became serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Videos from the incident on social media showed smoke billowing from the top of the sprawling white-painted edifice as men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) struggled to put it out.

Eventually, the firefighters were able to bring the situation under control but not until after millions worth of properties in the affected auditorium had been destroyed by the inferno.

Reacting to the incident during a live Sunday service at the church’s campground in Asese, Ogun State, Pastor Chris said the fire outbreak was an avenue for bigger and better things.

ADVERTISEMENT

The famous televangelist recalled how he thought there would be a need to rebuild the same building after the 2001 Ikeja Cantonment bomb explosion, saying the fire incident has now provided an opportunity to erect a more magnificent edifice at the location.

Nothing happens in the life of a child of God by accident. During the 2001 Ikeja cantonment bombing incident, the building vibrated so much and we thought it was going to collapse. I thought to myself that if it collapsed I was going to build a bigger, better one. At the end of the day it didn’t collapse and we called the engineers to see if there was any need to bring it down and rebuild but it was still okay.

“Now that this has happened, we will build a bigger, better, and more glorious one and the devil will lick his wound,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Lawal's ₦62.8bn Gusau Cargo Airport project faces scrutiny

Gov Lawal's ₦62.8bn Gusau Cargo Airport project faces scrutiny

'We'll build a better one' - Pastor Chris reacts to burning of Christ Embassy church

'We'll build a better one' - Pastor Chris reacts to burning of Christ Embassy church

Something will be different about the moon in July — will Nigerians see it?

Something will be different about the moon in July — will Nigerians see it?

Tourist on mission to watch animals in safari is trampled to death by elephant

Tourist on mission to watch animals in safari is trampled to death by elephant

Christ Embassy fire under control – Lagos fire service

Christ Embassy fire under control – Lagos fire service

Nigerians to experience thunderstorms, rain for 3 days starting today

Nigerians to experience thunderstorms, rain for 3 days starting today

Tinubu orders sanction of civil servants drawing salaries after relocating abroad

Tinubu orders sanction of civil servants drawing salaries after relocating abroad

How unregistered tiger nut drink sparked cholera outbreak in Lagos

How unregistered tiger nut drink sparked cholera outbreak in Lagos

Nigerian pastor who prophesied Ruto’s win releases new prophesy & changes he should make

Nigerian pastor who prophesied Ruto’s win releases new prophesy & changes he should make

Pulse Sports

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Chef' Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

Edo State Governorship candidate, Patience Ndidi. [Vanguard]

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

A boy in the kitchen doing the dishes [iStock]

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Aerial view on Lagos island and the Lagos harbour. [Getty Images]

Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing