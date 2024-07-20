RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We trust you and want everybody in Europe to do so - Eni boss tells Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu with the Chief Executive Officer of ENI, Mr Claudio Descalzi, at the Presidential Villa, on Friday [Presidency]
He said this when he received a delegation of the international energy company, ENI, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Descalzi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He commended the company for its proposed new investment in Nigeria and reiterated his vision of making the nation more globally competitive and an investment destination.

The president said his administration’s reforms would reposition the nation’s economy by exploring the possibilities of innovative thinking, strategic planning, new technology and research into best practices.

“ENI, we welcome your team again. Claudio, it is an honour for me to welcome you back to your second home, Nigeria.

“Welcome back after many years. Nigeria has improved and I am glad that you noted that we are making changes, not because of anything else but because of a very long-term vision on our investment strategy.

“We are determined to champion changes or take ourselves ahead of those changes and make reform a priority,” he said.

He said his government had to continuously be intellectually inquisitive and reform its way of doing things.

“We count on your efforts and we see the effects of your belief in our partnership; not for exploitation but for investable development.

“Africa is not in a begging mode but in an accelerated mode to compete and take its place with the rest of the world,’’ he stated.

Tinubu also said the reforms embarked upon by his administration would be sustained for the mutual benefit of investors and Nigerians.

“I have seen the need for us to continue to be leaders in this reform and create opportunities for attracting investments because the basket is getting bigger and the participants are getting larger and more resilient.

“The fossil fuel problem is there; science and technology are taking over.

“We will still continue to assure you that we are going to be the global investment destination, and I will encourage you as one of the progressive leaders in the industry on what our reforms have achieved.

“Please, put a timeline on that investment strategy. It will be a stimulant for the rest of the world when you put a timeline on it,” said the president.

Tinubu commended ENI’s confidence in the country over the years and for diversifying into other areas such as agriculture.

“We are open; we are ready. We are working hard on infrastructural development and to make arable land available for planting.

“And we are ready to partner with you in every aspect of that and innovative research,” he stated.

In his remarks, Descalzi said the energy company would invest more in the country, particularly in the agricultural sector.

“First of all, there are lots of reasons to thank you.

“The first is that after nine years, you allowed me to come back to my country. It is quite emotional.

“Secondly, not only because you found time to stay with us, but especially because you promoted a new era for Nigeria.

“You want us to attract investment, and I think you are following the right track with your leadership,” he said.

He promised his company would return to Nigeria to disabuse the saying of someone in Europe that everybody was leaving Nigeria.

“We want to be the champion of this new era.

“We want to stay close to you to learn and to help you in your endeavour and renew our efforts to create again a new Nigeria for everybody.

“We trust you and want everybody in Europe, in different countries and everywhere to trust you and your leadership.

“You know that we work everywhere, and we can be a good ambassador of Nigeria; not just in Europe but other countries,” Descalzi said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

