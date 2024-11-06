ADVERTISEMENT
We sought audience with Kemi Badenoch a few times but she ignored us - Abike Dabiri

Nurudeen Shotayo

Dabiri-Erewa said Nigeria is open to working with Badenoch but will not force anyone to appreciate their Nigerian roots or affiliation.

Badenoch, a British politician of Nigerian origin, was elected by the Conservatives to take over the mantle of leadership from Rishi Sunak, who quit after the party's disastrous outing in the July general elections.

The 44-year-old politician came out top in the two-horse race with former immigration minister, Robert Jenrick, winning 57 per cent of the votes of party members.

Meanwhile, Dabiri-Erewa, whose office oversees the activities of Nigerians in the diaspora, revealed that her office has reached out to Badenoch a few times and got no response.

The NiDCOM boss made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

When asked if the Nigerian government has identified with the new Conservative leader, Dabiri-Erewa said, “It depends on if she identifies the Nigerianess in her. We have reached out to her once or twice without any response, so we don’t force people to accept to be Nigerian.”

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). [Twitter/@Ezeakachidozie]
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). [Twitter/@Ezeakachidozie] Pulse Nigeria

She added that even though Nigeria is open to working with Badenoch and every other person in the diaspora, the country will not force anyone to appreciate their Nigerian roots or affiliation.

“If you appreciate the Nigerianess in you and you want to work with us, we are open to everybody, but we cannot force you to appreciate the Nigerianess in you. You remember the Miss Universe Nigeria in South Africa.

“Until she got into a little problem with South Africa she identified with Nigeria, and she identified with Nigeria, came to Nigeria and we hosted her. As long as that blood is in you, you are a Nigerian.

“So, it depends on Kemi to decide whether appreciates the Nigerianess in her, whether she wants to work with Nigeria, but we cannot force anybody,” she stated.

Kemi Badenoch gives a speech after becoming the new leader of the Conservative party after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest on November 2, 2024 in London, England. [Getty Images]
Kemi Badenoch gives a speech after becoming the new leader of the Conservative party after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest on November 2, 2024 in London, England. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
Badenoch's victory made her the first black leader of a UK-wide political party after she ran a campaign many Nigerians viewed as controversial due to her portrayal of the West African country.

She repeatedly explored her Nigerian experience to boost her chances in the contest by narrating tales of her unpleasant experiences growing up in Africa's most populous nation.

Though born in London in 1980, she spent her childhood living in Lagos, Nigeria, and in the United States, where her mother lectured.

In an interview with MailOnline, the 44-year-old politician criticised Nigeria, saying she doesn’t want Britain to become like the place she ran away from.

“I will always be grateful for being lucky enough to be born here.

“It was very much fate, and I would do anything for this country – I would go to war for this country, I would fight for this country. I would die for this country.

“This is my country. I love it the way it is. I don’t want it to become like the place I ran away from. I want it to get better and better, not just for me, but for the next generation,” Badenoch said.

