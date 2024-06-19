We have prosecuted 600 suspects in 6 months – Ondo Amotekun

Chief Adetunji Adeleye, Amotekun Corps Commander, disclosed this while parading 48 suspects on Wednesday in Akure.

Adeleye explained that the criminal activities spread across kidnapping, stealing of cows, attempted murder, fraud and illegal counterfeiting of money.

He said that those arrested and prosecuted were involved in cultism, illegal migration, stealing of planks, burglary, arson, anti-grazing activities and vandalisation of government assets.

Adeleye said that the 48 suspects had been profiled and would soon be prosecuted in court.

“The signal we are sending to criminals is that Ondo State is not a place where they can stay.

“We want them to know that once you kidnap, you can’t get away with it. If you steal a car, you can’t get away with it; if you break a house, we’ll pick you; so, what’s the point of doing what you know you won’t get away with?

“We’re telling criminals in the state to get out of Ondo State.

“And to the good people of Ondo State, we want to reassure you that the government of Lucky Aiyedatiwa is resolute in making the state conducive for business, social activities and all that makes the state a good one to stay.

“About 600 suspects have been prosecuted between January and June 2024.

“So, kidnapping in Ondo State has gone down by 90 per cent and the remaining 10 per cent, we only have them in the borders and the extreme.