'We can't blame God for giving us these children' - Tinubu tells traditional leaders

The President said this in a meeting with traditional rulers led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, on Thursday in Abuja.

Tinubu said the plight of citizens remained a deep concern and would receive more attention.

“Yes, it is true that I asked for this job, and I approached some of you to support me. So, I have no excuse not to do the job with sincerity of purpose and honesty.

“I have committed myself to it diligently, and I will never look backwards.

“I have accepted the assets and the liabilities of my predecessor. How I will take Nigeria forward should be my concern, and that is my concern,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria is hilly, and it is the largest democracy in Africa, and no other democracy comes close in terms of population on the continent.

“We cannot blame God for giving us these children, and we have to seek peace and better livelihoods,” the President noted.

He stated that the interventions to bring the government nearer to the people were already yielding results. He added the results were the activation of the student loan programme, the consumer credit scheme, and the affirmation of fiscal autonomy for local government councils.

He said the Ministry of Finance would continue to ensure that funds got to the grassroots for human and infrastructural development.

“Today, the Bank of Agriculture is empty. We have to reactivate it. If they are not talking about flooding, they are talking of banditry. We have to start all over again. Yes, infrastructural decay is there.

“The Lagos-Calabar coastal road is not being done without studies. It is an economic energiser.

“From it, we can create infrastructure along the route to develop wind energy and generate power, and we can expand our irrigation network.

“The economic viability of infrastructure had to be studied before we embarked on projects. How many dams are there on the corridors of Sokoto- Badagry?

“From there, we can energise electricity. We can do irrigation and additional farms,” said the President.

He said the project was situated on two million hectares of arable land, which would create opportunities for farmers on a small scale, and that the government would find capital for them.

“Nigeria is on the path of recovery. You have heard it from the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun. We are not afraid of protests. Our concern is the ordinary people and the damages that will be done.

“Till today, I cannot forget the brand new 60 and 100 seater buses, down there in Lagos that were burnt down, and we are now complaining of transportation.

“That is the problem. That is why I must say thank you for talking to the citizens,” the President told the traditional rulers.

He also said security was getting more attention and would be enhanced.

“Security is getting better, but we cannot take our eyes off the camera because it takes one accident for things to flare up. We are managing it.

“We have created instruments to support the students so that they get education, and consumer credit to expand the economy.

“This is to improve the purchasing power of the people in order to rejuvenate the economy within a short period of time and we are still recalibrating our oil usage,’’ the President stated.

Tinubu said he would continue to explain the economic reforms and projected benefits to the nation, adding that he remained open to dialogue for the development of the country.

He urged the royal fathers to reach out to citizens on the genuine intentions of the government to deliver on its promises of Renewed Hope.

“Now, we are sending money to the local governments. I addressed the governors today on that issue. I have been distributing fertiliser, rice, and other items to support the recovery of citizens.

“I assure you, Nigerians, we are looking at the light at the end of the tunnel. I can assure you, this economy will be revived, will survive, and prosper,” the President emphasised.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto said: “I believe that this brief meeting will clear some issues that many people have in their minds.

“At our meeting on Monday, we had a very open discussion on all issues affecting the nation. We are the ones who will tell you the truth about what is happening in our various communities.”

The royal father said an executive council meeting was held on Monday, and the Council, composed of all State Chairmen of the 36 States and the FCT, met to deliberate on the economy.

The Ooni of Ife thanked the President for inviting Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser; and Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy to the meeting.

He also thanked the President for inviting Abubakar Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning and Mele Kyari, GCEO of NNPCL, to brief the traditional rulers on the state of the economy.

“We heard from the GCEO of NNPCL. They are the ones that propel our economy. We have heard from the Minister of Finance.