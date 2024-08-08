Vehicles destroyed as fire razes fuel station in Lagos

Recommended articles
The fire occurred on Thursday, August 8, 2024, around 11 am.
Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have arrived at the scene.
Details later…
