ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Uzodimma mourns victims of road mishap

News Agency Of Nigeria

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, Uzodimma prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

Governor Hope Uzodinma [APC]
Governor Hope Uzodinma [APC]

Recommended articles

Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the governor, said this in a statement in Owerri.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, Uzodimma prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

“Our heart goes out to the families of the victims; on behalf of my family, the people and Government of Imo, we pray for the quick recovery of the injured ones who are recuperating in the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also pray that God will grant the families of the deceased and other loved ones the fortitude to bear their losses and more importantly, for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three APC members died on Monday in Agbor, Delta, in an auto crash on their way to Abuja, for the inauguration of the National Assembly members-elect of their constituencies.

The victims were the coordinators of the Senator representing Imo North, Sen. Patrick Ndubueze, and Rep. Mirriam Onuoha, representing Okigwe North Federal Constituency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don lauds late Sen. Osinowo’s contributions to June 12 struggle

Don lauds late Sen. Osinowo’s contributions to June 12 struggle

Clark urges Tinubu to prioritise palliatives to ease fuel subsidy removal discomfort

Clark urges Tinubu to prioritise palliatives to ease fuel subsidy removal discomfort

Osun CP urges students to shun cultism, drug abuse

Osun CP urges students to shun cultism, drug abuse

Uzodimma mourns victims of road mishap

Uzodimma mourns victims of road mishap

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

Ijaw coalition seeks immediate implementation of commission report of oil pollution

Ijaw coalition seeks immediate implementation of commission report of oil pollution

Tinubu inaugurates NEC, appoints VP Shettima as head

Tinubu inaugurates NEC, appoints VP Shettima as head

SAN Agbakoba calls for removal of INEC Chairman

SAN Agbakoba calls for removal of INEC Chairman

Peter Obi wants Nigerians to embrace blood donation to address shortage

Peter Obi wants Nigerians to embrace blood donation to address shortage

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele

National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory