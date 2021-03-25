A press statement purportedly issued by the United States embassy in Nigeria, which promises a new type of work visa for Nigerians aged 40 to 55, is actually the handiwork of fraudsters and scam artists on the prowl.

The press release reads in part: “President Joe Biden, the 46 US. President has signed an Executive Order that interested citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who measure in some special professions are eligible for American Work E-Visa and Residence Permit. This was communicated to the Nigeria US Department of immigration.

“The terms of the Executive Order allows 25,000 citizens of the Republic of Nigeria between the age of 40 to 55 whose area of expertise are among the following: Health workers, engineers, marine workers, accountants.

“Applicants and children who have been vaccinated must make a pre-visa vaccination deposit of $150 per person which is required as a condition for visa approval.

"Applicants are also required to make a deposit of $250 for English proficiency test."

Mary Beth Leonard is United States ambassador to Nigeria [US Embassy]

The U.S embassy in Abuja has warned Nigerians that the letter is as fraudulent as they come.

"Fraud Alert! Scammers and fraudsters are circulating a fake “press release” claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55. It’s the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don’t become a victim!," the disclaimer from the U.S Mission in Nigeria reads.

"If you have questions about whether visa information is legitimate, please refer only to official sources."

There you have it.