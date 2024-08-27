RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

University workers, students to benefit from FMBN housing loan scheme

News Agency Of Nigeria

FMBN will partner with universities to provide hostel financing for university students who would ultimately graduate to become workers.

Shehu Osidi, Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) [NAN]
Shehu Osidi, Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) [NAN]

Recommended articles

Its Managing Director, Shehu Osidi, said this at the ongoing 2024 FMBN Management Retreat on Monday. The theme of the Retreat is “Improving Efficiency and Customer Service Delivery for Developmental Impact’’.

Osidi said that as part of the bank’s strategic engagements, FMBN has concluded arrangements to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shelter Afrique Development Bank.

This, he said, was to explore lines of funding for FMBN’s new initiatives like rental housing and the development of student hostels.

“The FMBN manages the National Housing Fund (NHF), which is a pool of funds contributed by Nigerian workers as 2.5% is deducted from their salaries.

“It is the students that graduate from the school that ultimately become workers.

“So, what we are trying to do is to catch them young so that while they are still on campus, they can have a feel of FMBN.

“We are looking at financing the construction of student hostels and constructing staff quarters for university lecturers and university non-academic employees.’

Osidi said that FMBN would partner with universities to achieve that and provide hostel financing for university students who would ultimately graduate to become workers and contribute to the National Housing Fund.

He said that under the Renewable Agenda of the President driven by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, an MOU was signed with the consortium of developers under a public-private partnership arrangement.

This, he said, was so they could raise funding for housing construction.

“So, what FMBN did was to provide 100 billion naira to enable this consortium of developers to access consortium financing from financiers.

“The essence of the uptake guarantee is that if the houses are built, FMBN will provide mortgage finance to the beneficiaries of those houses.’’

Osidi said that by building and nurturing partnerships, the bank would leverage synergies, access new resources and expand its reach to scale up its impact and accelerate the delivery of affordable housing across Nigeria. He added that the bank was strategising to deliver on its mandate.

“FMBN is going through a lot of legacy issues most of which have to do with service delivery and efficiency.

“A lot of times, people will tell you they applied for loans from FMBN; it takes so long before those loans get approved.

“So, as a new management, we want to change that narrative. We want to make sure that we are able to serve our customers on time.

“So, this retreat is about how we can create efficiency in operations and, at the same time, how we can deliver service to our customers within the context of the best thing that we can offer,’’ he added.

Osidi said that the retreat would provide the opportunity to examine FMBN’s journey so far and find out the impediments holding it back from advancing speedily.

“No one can do this better than us. From delays in our loan processes, the core-banking project, to inter-account settlement issues and other challenges, we must pinpoint the pain points and agree a way forward to eliminate the pains,” he stated.

Osidi urged the staff to be bold, creative and solutions-oriented, and come up with strategic goals identifying areas for improvement. He said that they should also explore innovative solutions and commit to actions that would enhance FMBN’s efficiency and excellent customer service.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Who is Adeola Ajayi? 5 things to know about new DSS DG

Who is Adeola Ajayi? 5 things to know about new DSS DG

Katsina State’s IGR hits ₦1.85 billion in July with new billing system

Katsina State’s IGR hits ₦1.85 billion in July with new billing system

University workers, students to benefit from FMBN housing loan scheme

University workers, students to benefit from FMBN housing loan scheme

5 suspects divert 2 trucks of fertilisers meant for Lagos and Oyo to Bauchi

5 suspects divert 2 trucks of fertilisers meant for Lagos and Oyo to Bauchi

Niger Judicial Commission dismisses 3 senior staff, demotes 1 for disobedience

Niger Judicial Commission dismisses 3 senior staff, demotes 1 for disobedience

FG to begin crack down on filling stations selling petrol at ₦1,000/litre

FG to begin crack down on filling stations selling petrol at ₦1,000/litre

NNPC begins liquefied gas shipments to Japan & China, plans more deliveries

NNPC begins liquefied gas shipments to Japan & China, plans more deliveries

Nigerians react as DSS staff celebrate Bichi’s resignation in viral video

Nigerians react as DSS staff celebrate Bichi’s resignation in viral video

Osun at 33: Adeleke hails sacrifices of Ige, Oba Sijuwade, other founding heroes

Osun at 33: Adeleke hails sacrifices of Ige, Oba Sijuwade, other founding heroes

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Trending

Governor’s wife distributes 3,500 bags of rice, cash to vulnerable households in Katsina [NAN]

Radda's wife marks Humanitarian Day, donates 3,500 bags of rice, ₦17.5m cash

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra [Vanguard News]

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero

NLC President Ajaero to honour Police invitation amid terrorism allegations

ExxonMobil denies oil leak from facility in Akwa Ibom [Arise News]

ExxonMobil denies oil spill claims in Akwa Ibom, says no leak from facilities