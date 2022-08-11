RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

University is not for everybody - Gov. David Umahi

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Umahi’s assertion comes in the backdrop of the ongoing industrial action by ASUU

Governor, Dave Umahi.
Umahi made this assertion on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, when he received a delegation from the Nigerian Police Trust Fund by Dr. Ben Akabueze, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Umahi on Education in Nigeria: Umahi, who said Nigeria’s education’s system was not properly articulated, added that the basic education any nation strived to attain was secondary or vocational education.

Umahi's words: Our basic problem in this country remains security, health and education. Let me say a little about education which is in our public domain and which is the ASUU. I think that our education system is not being properly articulated.

“University education is not for everybody and that is the truth. The basic education every country strives to attain is secondary school and vocational schools. These are the basic schools and when you have these qualifications, you will be able to use it either to start up something or to be able to use it to be employed,” he added.

Why Umahi made this statement: The governor noted that it is unreasonable for the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to borrow over ₦1 trillion to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Umahi is reacting to ASUU strike: Umahi’s assertion comes in the backdrop of the ongoing industrial action by lecturers at the nation’s varsities.

How long has ASUU been on strike?: The Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU strike has lasted for over five months and is still counting, 178 days as of Thursday, August 11, 2022..

Nigeria's biggest problems according to Umahi: The chairman of South-East Governors’ Forum said education and security were the most challenging problems bedeviling Nigeria.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

