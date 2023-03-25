ADVERTISEMENT
UNIPORT Alumni hails Otti's victory as fresh breath for Abia people

News Agency Of Nigeria

Otti, a former banker and an alumnus of the university, is the incumbent Chairman of the association’s Board of Trustees.

Abia State Governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti [Daily Post]
Abia State Governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti [Daily Post]

In a statement issued by the National General-Secretary, Dagogo Edmundson, on Saturday in Yenagoa, the association described Otti’s victory as resounding.

It stated that the UNIPORT Alumni President, Ule Williams, and all members were delighted at the victory of the Abia governor-elect and confident of his ability to lead the state.

The group commended Otti for his “staying power, resilience and continued perseverance which have enabled him to finish strong on his long journey to the Government House.”

It added, “For us as a unique family, his emergence as a Governor is an important milestone in the annals of the Association and we are really proud to associate with the feat.

“We are confident that Dr. Alex Otti as Governor of Abia State will symbolize a new dawn and fresh breath for the good people of Abia State.

“We hope that Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, our BOT Chairman cum Governor-Elect of Abia State, will use this rare opportunity to initiate meaningful reforms and reset the state for more palpable development.”

The association prayed that God would give Otti the wisdom and strength to discharge his duties for the benefit of humanity.

