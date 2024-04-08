ADVERTISEMENT
UniCal's VC sacks HoD for failing to present students at convocation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The VC stated that the HOD's action was an act of negligence of duty and a display of incompetence.

University of Calabar UNICAL gate
University of Calabar UNICAL gate

This is contained in a statement signed by the university’s Registrar, Gabriel Egbe, on Monday.

Obi said that Ecoma was removed because he failed to present students of his department for the 36th Convocation Ceremonies of the institution which held on March 22 and March 23.

“Prof. Ecoma’s action is an act of negligence of duty and a display of incompetence.

“He is directed to handover all properties of the institution in his possession to Prof. Echeta Chimezie, who has been appointed to take over from him,” the vice-chancellor said.

