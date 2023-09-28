ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNFPA, Yobe Govt train women on contraceptive management

News Agency Of Nigeria

The training was intended to ensure that the MCH coordinators account for the family planning commodities used at health facilities across all the LG areas.

UNFPA, Yobe govt trains women on contraceptive management (Credit: NAN)
UNFPA, Yobe govt trains women on contraceptive management (Credit: NAN)

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme is being implemented through the state’s Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Hajiya Mairo Hassan, the State Reproductive Health and Family Planning Coordinator, said during a three-day workshop on Wednesday that the training was basically for Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Coordinators in the 17 local government areas of Yobe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan said it was also intended to ensure that the MCH coordinators account for the family planning commodities being used at the service delivery points of the health facilities across all the local government areas.

The representative of UNFPA, Fred Atsenokhari, said the 22 participants for the training were drawn from the state primary healthcare units and MCH coordinators. He added that the participants were expected to step down knowledge acquired to their colleagues who were not opportune to attend the programme.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We’re addressing plight of lecturers on foreign scholarships - TETfund

We’re addressing plight of lecturers on foreign scholarships - TETfund

EFCC decries rise of fake dollars, cyber crimes in Benue

EFCC decries rise of fake dollars, cyber crimes in Benue

Tinubu's wage announcement on Independence Day will not happen – Ministry of Labour

Tinubu's wage announcement on Independence Day will not happen – Ministry of Labour

UNFPA, Yobe Govt train women on contraceptive management

UNFPA, Yobe Govt train women on contraceptive management

Atiku petitions US court for timely release of Tinubu's academic records

Atiku petitions US court for timely release of Tinubu's academic records

South Africa slaughter 410,000 chickens amid bird flu outbreak

South Africa slaughter 410,000 chickens amid bird flu outbreak

Group urges Gov Bello to appoint Lokoja traditional ruler

Group urges Gov Bello to appoint Lokoja traditional ruler

Burkina Faso junta foils attempted coup

Burkina Faso junta foils attempted coup

LP guber candidate slams Diri for spending ₦30bn on 10.2km road in Bayelsa

LP guber candidate slams Diri for spending ₦30bn on 10.2km road in Bayelsa

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley