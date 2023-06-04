The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Unemployment, others root cause of poor mental health - Don

News Agency Of Nigeria

He called on the government to address the identified causes and strengthen the system, and as well ensure gender equality in all its system.

Mental Health
Mental Health

Recommended articles

Olawunmi made this assertions on Saturday in Abuja at the unveiling of an NGO, Initiative for Mental Health and Peace Sustenance (IMHPS) and its logo, adding that the aim was to promote mental wellness.

The expert also identified limited access to quality care, infrastructure deficit, insecurity and lack of access to finance were some other causes of mental health in the country.

He called on the government to address the identified causes and strengthen the system, and as well ensure gender equality in all its system.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The decadence of drug abuse among our youths is an issue of concern; the home is now malfunctioning, parents have abandoned their domestic responsibilities on their children.

“Mental health is an ability to cope with stress, part of the strategies to ameliorate this is for governance to be strengthened, and as well ensure gender equality in the system,” he said.

Also, Dr Ejike Oji, the Senior Special Assistant to the immediate past FCT Minister, Malam Mohammed Bello, called on the government to take “a holistic look at the root causes of mental before taking steps to address it”.

Oji said that government should build more hospitals to take care of people who were already derailed as a result of mental health.

He said that since IMHPS had taken a move to champion the cause of instigating government to address mental health challenge, it would develop concept note for people to support it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oji disclosed that 72 per cent of the country populations was under the threat of mental health challenge, adding, a lot of quality things must be put in place to achieve mental wellness in the country.

“The direct effect of mental health, especially in the Niger Delta Region, is a vicious cycle; the young people are already reacting to it negatively by blowing up the oil pipelines, kidnapping and other vices.

The reaction of youths has led to a bigger problem. The only way the country can overcome this is to make itself responsive to direct investment that could enable somebody from Kano or Lagos to invest in Niger Delta region,” he said.

Commenting, Amb. Bolowei Ogoba, one of the men behind the creation of the NGO, said that his team and himself would continue to create more awareness about IMHPS.

Ogoba, who was given an AU Agenda 2063 Ambassadorial Assembly Award, said that Nigerians must stop using negative words on the country and its citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Nigerians must start to uphold the right words to change the story of the country.

Ogoba said that the Ambassadorial Award given to him was a privilege, adding it is for him to actually impact more on people.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu is working on subsidy palliatives, APC USA assures Nigerians

Tinubu is working on subsidy palliatives, APC USA assures Nigerians

Stop using middlemen to process your passport, envoy tells Nigerians in New York

Stop using middlemen to process your passport, envoy tells Nigerians in New York

Ebonyi Gov Nwifuru sacks Umahi’s political appointees

Ebonyi Gov Nwifuru sacks Umahi’s political appointees

ECWA President urges Tinubu to tackle corruption, revive economy

ECWA President urges Tinubu to tackle corruption, revive economy

Firefighters rescue 7 from collapsed wall in Kano

Firefighters rescue 7 from collapsed wall in Kano

Starboy - Sanwo-Olu hails 'favourite Arsenal player,' Bukayo Saka

Starboy - Sanwo-Olu hails 'favourite Arsenal player,' Bukayo Saka

Borno Gov Zulum's former SSG dies 6 days after leaving office

Borno Gov Zulum's former SSG dies 6 days after leaving office

Observe IPOB’s sit-at-home order and be shut, Enugu govt warns businesses

Observe IPOB’s sit-at-home order and be shut, Enugu govt warns businesses

Security operatives begin manhunt for abductors of Chinese national in Abia

Security operatives begin manhunt for abductors of Chinese national in Abia

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others