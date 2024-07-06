ADVERTISEMENT
Umahi begs 5 governors to cooperate with FG on Cross River-Abuja Highway project

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister disclosed that all the road projects would be reinforced concrete that could last to up to 50 years before any maintenance is required.

David Umahi.

Senator David Umahi, Minister of Works, made the call during a meeting with stakeholders and the governors of the five states on Saturday in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The minister noted that the superhighway, a Renewed Hope Legacy Infrastructure Project, was beyond road construction.

He described the project as an investment that would serve as a catalyst that would revive the economy of Nigeria.

The minister identified the Lagos-Ondo-Edo-Delta-Bayelsa-Rivers-Akwa Ibom-Cross Rivers (700km); the Sokoto- Kebbi-Niger-Kwara-Oyo-Ogun-Badagry and the Cross Rivers-Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Apo as the legacy projects of the present administration.

According to him, the projects will bring lots of benefits, particularly to the benefiting states.

”I request that you buy into it and support Mr President who still has about more years to deliver these projects. We believe that with the remaining years, these three legacy projects shall be delivered,” he said.

”Each of these sections is going to be on reinforced concrete. Each of these sections has six lanes. It also has a train track. We are also using solar street lights.

”The benefits of these three legacy projects cannot be overemphasized. It is going to be done in concrete. Sokoto-Badagry has 53 dams on that section,” he added.

He also said that the Federal Executive Council had directed that federal government projects spread across the country that have remained uncompleted for a long period should be determined and prioritised.

On their part, governors of the affected states and the stakeholders in attendance commended President Bola Tinubu for conceiving the Renewed Hope legacy infrastructure projects.

Governor Abdullahi Sule who doubled as Chairman, North-Central Governor’s Forum, thanked the FG for embarking on such iconic projects that had been in the pipeline for decades.

Governor Sule said that the governors of the affected states were e committed to giving adequate cooperation for the success of the superhighway.

News Agency Of Nigeria

