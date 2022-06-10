RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UK promises £1million support to NDLEA as Marwa seeks more help

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The United Kingdom has said it would provide One Million Pounds (£1million) worth of support to enhance the operations of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) in 2022 and additional provision over a period of three years.

Chairman National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd). [Twitter/@ndleanigeria]
Chairman National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd). [Twitter/@ndleanigeria]

The Director, Home Office International Operations, Nick Fowler, said this when he led a team on a courtesy visit to NDLEA Chairman, retired, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, at the headquarters on Friday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

In a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, Fowler commended Marwa for the huge success NDLEA had become under his leadership.

Fowler said that the agency had been able to play a significant role by intercepting loads of illicit drugs going to the UK.

He assured that his office was now well positioned to share intelligence with NDLEA.

He also said that the British government was willing to enhance NDLEA’s operations with provision of strategic equipment, logistics and training.

This, he said, were as part of a £1million plan, to be implemented in 2022 with additional support over the next three years.

Earlier, Marwa expressed appreciation to the visiting UK team and the British government for the past support to NDLEA.

He said with the expansion of the operations, commands structure and staff strength of the agency, he would need more support and collaboration from the UK government.

He stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government had been very supportive of the work of the agency in critical areas.

Marwa, therefore, asked for strengthened intelligence sharing collaboration, provision of essential operational logistics and training among others from the UK government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the UK team was made up of Julie Hartfree, Africa Regional Director, and Kris Hawksfield, West Africa Regional Manager, both of the Home Office International Operations.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC chieftain donates building, N100m to support Tinubu’s campaign

APC chieftain donates building, N100m to support Tinubu’s campaign

Buhari mourns Emir of Kwatarkwashi in Zamfara

Buhari mourns Emir of Kwatarkwashi in Zamfara

UK promises £1million support to NDLEA as Marwa seeks more help

UK promises £1million support to NDLEA as Marwa seeks more help

Owo monarch denies arrest of Catholic Church attacker

Owo monarch denies arrest of Catholic Church attacker

Akpabio wins APC Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial ticket

Akpabio wins APC Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial ticket

Why I left APC – Senate Leader

Why I left APC – Senate Leader

Buhari inaugurates Presidential Council on Digital Economy, e-Government

Buhari inaugurates Presidential Council on Digital Economy, e-Government

You're a winner, Youth group tells Osinbajo

You're a winner, Youth group tells Osinbajo

2023: INEC announces date for submission of candidates

2023: INEC announces date for submission of candidates

Trending

Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Terrorists (GuardianNG)

Aso Rock dinner exposes the heartless nature of Nigerian leaders [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Some of the APC Chieftains that attended the dinner include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun. (Twitter/@animolenikun)

Owo attack shows Nigeria is becoming a failed state - Peter Obi

Peter Obi.

Owo attack: Buhari condemns killing of worshippers in Catholic Church

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Premium Times]